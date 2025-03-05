YouTube bans unapproved gambling content

YouTube is implementing stricter policies regarding gambling content to improve user protection, particularly for younger audiences.

The updated rules, set to take effect on March 19th, will prohibit creators from verbally mentioning gambling services that Google does not explicitly approve.

Additionally, displaying logos of unapproved gambling services or linking to them within video content will be banned.

These restrictions aim to curb the promotion of potentially harmful gambling platforms that have not met YouTube’s standards.

Beyond these prohibitions, YouTube may also impose age restrictions on videos featuring online gambling.

As a result, viewers under the age of 18 or those who are not signed into the platform will be unable to access such content.

However, this policy excludes videos showcasing online sports betting or in-person gambling activities.

The selective enforcement suggests that YouTube is primarily targeting content that promotes online casino-style gambling rather than all gambling-related content.

Another significant aspect of the new policy is YouTube’s stance against content that promises “guaranteed returns” from gambling, regardless of whether the gambling service in question is Google-approved.

This measure addresses misleading claims that could encourage risky behavior among viewers.

YouTube acknowledges that the changes will impact creators who focus on casino games and gambling applications but insists that these steps are necessary for safeguarding the community, particularly minors.

YouTube has taken prior actions to regulate gambling-related content on its platform. In 2021, the company banned gambling-related advertisements from its masthead ad slot, a prime advertising space on the homepage.

The move aligns with broader industry trends, as Twitch also restricted gambling-related streams in 2022, explicitly targeting content featuring slots, roulette, and dice games.

Additionally, Google is working on new technologies to strengthen age-based content restrictions. Last month, the company announced its plans to test a machine-learning model capable of estimating a user’s age.

What do you think about this change? Do you think any gambling content should be on YouTube at all? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.