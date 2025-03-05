Scammers are using an AI video of YouTube CEO to lure victims

YouTube has issued an urgent warning to content creators about a phishing scam that employs AI-generated deepfake videos of YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

This latest attack aims to deceive creators into believing they receive official communication about changes to monetization policies.

In reality, the scam is designed to steal login credentials and install malware.

The scam begins when a creator receives an email or private message containing a private YouTube video.

This video features an AI-generated deepfake of Neal Mohan convincingly delivering what appears to be an official statement regarding new monetization rules.

The message urges creators to take immediate action—usually by clicking a link or downloading a file—to ensure continued payment from YouTube.

However, engaging with the link triggers a malicious download, leading to stolen credentials and potential financial loss.

YouTube content creators are particularly vulnerable to such scams. Many rely entirely on the platform for their livelihood and may be more susceptible to urgent requests regarding monetization.

Scammers use this dependence, crafting convincing messages that create a false sense of urgency and legitimacy.

This latest deepfake phishing attack follows a broader trend of cybercriminals leveraging AI to make their scams more realistic.

How to protect yourself from this YouTube scam

To combat this threat, YouTube has reinforced its stance on official communication policies. The platform states that it will never contact users through private videos or ask them to download files via external links.

Any private video claiming to be from YouTube is a phishing attempt and should be ignored. YouTube urges users to report such videos and avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or messages.

The company has provided a reporting system for users to flag suspicious activity and prevent further exploitation.

Content creators can protect themselves by remaining vigilant, questioning unexpected communications, and enabling two-factor authentication on their accounts.

Additionally, avoiding interactions with private videos from unverified sources and relying on official YouTube channels for announcements can help mitigate the risk of falling victim to such scams.

Have you seen such a video? What steps are you taking to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from scams? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.