Google targets YouTube ad blockers with long unskippable ads

YouTube offers a free, ad-supported tier that provides access to all essential features and a Premium subscription that eliminates ads, enables experimental features, and includes minor perks.

While many users appreciate the free-tier model, others seek ad-free experiences without subscribing, often using adblockers or other workarounds.

In response, Google has intensified its crackdown on such freeloaders, particularly in 2025, by introducing extreme deterrents like unskippable ads lasting several hours.

Unskippable YouTube ads frustrate social media users

In 2024, YouTube had already taken significant steps to address ad evasion, targeting users who exploited location proxies for cheaper Premium rates or used patched apps like Vanced.

The company also implemented server-side ad injection and slower video load times to counter ad blockers.

Users have often found ways to bypass restrictions despite these measures, prompting YouTube to escalate its tactics.

Reports of unreasonably long ad durations, sometimes exceeding the length of the videos they are watching.

This issue gained attention through Reddit posts highlighted by folks over at Android Authority. Users reported encountering ads ranging from 58 minutes to as long as 10 hours.

One user even claimed to see a 90-hour ad, though no evidence was provided. A revealing instance involved a Redditor who shared an image of a 2-hour-52-minute ad preceding a 49-minute video.

Notably, the image displayed a “Skipping ads” pop-up, suggesting the user might have employed an ad blocker.

This sparked debate in the Reddit community, with some defending YouTube and implying adblocker usage triggered the lengthy ads, while others blamed adblocker extensions for possibly obscuring the Skip button.

Google addressed the controversy, stating that standard in-stream unskippable ads are capped at 15 seconds on mobile and 60 seconds on TV.

The company emphasized its reliance on ads to fund the platform and creators, framing this as a global push to encourage ad compliance or Premium subscriptions.

While YouTube denies serving excessively long ads to regular users, these extreme measures appear to deter adblocker users.

Surprisingly, YouTube also reserves the right to halt playback for such viewers, marking an aggressive stance in its battle against ad evasion.

