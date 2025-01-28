YouTube showed explicit ads to a 7 y/o while watching Fortnite videos

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

YouTube is facing increasing criticism over its persistent problem with inappropriate ads, with many users reporting explicit content through platforms like Reddit.

The issue was recently highlighted by a Redditor whose 7-year-old nephew encountered a pornographic ad while watching a Fortnite stream by the popular YouTuber Loserfruit.

The child was confused and mistook the adult film actor in the ad for Loserfruit herself, illustrating a troubling gap in YouTube’s content moderation system.

YouTube has a pornographic ad problem

A new Reddit post (via Android Authority) highlights a child confusing an adult film actor in a pornographic ad for a popular game streamer while watching Fortnite videos on YouTube.

This incident is part of a broader pattern. Complaints about inappropriate ads on YouTube have surged, as reflected in discussions on the fan-managed YouTube subreddit.

Reports of such ads and NSFW bot accounts spamming comment sections have become more frequent. This issue highlights a growing failure in the platform’s ad vetting and content moderation processes.

YouTube claims to have made significant strides in addressing these problems, including removing 5.5 billion ads and suspending 12.7 million advertiser accounts in 2023.

However, the persistence of explicit ads underscores the inadequacy of these measures.

YouTube states that it employs AI to detect problematic content, claiming it blocked or removed 35 million ads related to sexual content, gambling, and misrepresentation in 2023.

However, recent incidents reveal that its current systems are insufficient to fully protect users, particularly children, from harmful content.

For families, options like YouTube Kids provide a safer environment with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

Alternatively, YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience but comes at a cost. Still, the platform must urgently overhaul its ad moderation processes to restore user trust, ensure safety, and preserve its reputation as a reliable streaming service.

The growing prevalence of explicit ads on YouTube videos remains a significant concern, demanding more robust and effective solutions from the company.

