$10 gets you 2TB cloud storage for one year in this incredible deal

When you run out of storage, you’re unable to access files and documents. And there’s nothing more annoying than that. Thankfully, this deal on Internxt’s Drive cloud storage plan should help. For a limited time, you can get 2TB of cloud storage for one year for just $10. This plan typically costs $126.

Internxt Drive itself is a zero-knowledge, decentralized cloud storage platform based on open standards built around user privacy. No matter whether you’re using it for yourself, your business, or your company, it’ll offer the same high level of encryption and security.

The files you upload to the drive get encrypted and dispersed into fragments, and the only way to access them is via your decryption key. The data can even be shared from other services, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud. In addition, you can share files with other users and collaborate with your team privately via its user-to-user solution.

Typically, Internxt’s 2TB decentralized storage plan retails for $126 for a year. For a limited time, you can unlock access for just $9.99 and save 92%.

