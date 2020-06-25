5 gadgets for productive and enjoyable business travel

Technology makes the modern business world go round, and when it comes to frequent or even occasional business travel, gadgets and tech become absolutely essential if you want to stay productive and have a good time. While there are some gadgets that you take on your vacations that can find their way into your travel bag as well, business travel tech is more about convenience and functionality than anything else, simply because you need to be able to work from anywhere seamlessly and efficiently.

For example, you might want to bring your Kindle e-reader and other entertainment gadgets on your vacation and on your business trip, but chances are that you won’t need a wireless router or a VoIP app on your phone. With that in mind, today we are taking a look at the essential gadgets that you need to have at your side for a productive and rewarding business trip.

Use a wireless router to stay connected

First things first, it is essential for a business traveler to stay connected at all times, that means to the internet, in order to maintain productivity and be able to work seamlessly no matter where they are. You shouldn’t be forced to rely on your hotel’s poor Wi-Fi, nor should you have to hunt down a decent café just to find a stable internet connection, because by then you’ve already missed that video call and the work has piled up. No, you need to have a strong internet connection at all times, which is something that every business traveler should prioritize.

There are many portable hotspots out there nowadays, but Hootoo seems to have really nailed it with its design and functionality. The device can act as a Wi-Fi hotspot for all of your gadgets, but it also has an Ethernet port so that you can plug in your laptop to get the best and most solid connection possible. Hootoo can also amplify that crappy router in your hotel or the café you’re working from, making a great addition to your travel bag.

Upgrade your work laptop

You can’t expect to go on a business trip with just your smartphone in your hands. Well, you could, because smartphones are becoming more functional by the day, but the fact is that having a reliable work laptop makes doing work on the go more convenient and a lot less stressful. Just imagine having to do client research on that “small” smartphone screen, it can be a real chore. Now, the key takeaway here is that you need to have a good, reliable laptop.

If you’re feeling like the model you’ve been using up until now is a little past its prime, it would be a good idea to trade up before your business trip. Nowadays, you can easily find amazing laptops even on a budget, and something like a sleek Asus laptop or a new MacBook Pro would do wonders for your productivity while you’re traveling.

Keep your gadgets charged with a power bank

The modern business traveler has a lot of gadgets in their travel bag. Admit it, you probably have more gadgets than you can count off the top of your head, all of which can run out of juice at any moment if you’re not careful. That’s why an external battery is your best friend, and why you should have one in your bag no matter if you’re traveling locally or to meet international clients.

Now, you need a power bank that can recharge all of your gadgets several times over, so a 20000 mAh power bank capacity is something you should shoot for when choosing a new external battery. This is the charging capacity that can easily recharge your laptop and your smartphone numerous times before you reach a power outlet, but when you’re shopping around, be sure to choose one of the new sleeker models that don’t take up a lot of room in your bag.

Don’t forget a pair of quality headphones

Headphones are not just important when you want to cancel out the noise and the commotion during a long flight or while you’re working at a busy corner-side café – they’re also important when you want to relax and enjoy your downtime. Opting for a pair of Sony Bluetooth headphones is a great way to enjoy a good movie during your flight, or to ensure a top-quality video call when you’re traveling and working remotely. Just imagine being able to hear everyone perfectly on Zoom, sounds like a dream come true, doesn’t it?

Store everything on an external drive