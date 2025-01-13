Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Score the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller for Android users at Amazon for just $40—down from its usual $50.

This deal marks its first discount of the year. Step aside, Backbone One! While you sit at a pricey $100 (or $70 on a good day), 8BitDo caters to the savvy shopper.

Forget cradle-style grips. This controller connects via Bluetooth for Android 9.0 devices or later, excluding our iPhone friends—just 1.5 hours of charging guarantees 15 hours of gaming freedom.

With an Xbox layout, it features clicky buttons, dual bumpers, and reliable Hall effect sticks and triggers for a drift-free experience.

Extra points for two rear buttons, a profile switch, and turbo functions—customizable through 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software.

Got a phone measuring between 100mm and 170mm? You’re ready to play. Don’t let this deal slip away; grab the drift-free fun now!

