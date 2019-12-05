Connect with us

A 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited is just $1 right now

If you’re new to the service, Amazon is hooking you up with 3 free months.

Image: Screenshot / Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for books. It gives you unlimited access to over one million titles and allows you to read them on any device – regardless if you have a Kindle or not. And right now, Amazon is offering three months of the service for just $1. Yup, that’s right – one stinking dollar. And if you’re new to the service, Amazon is hooking up new subscribers with three free months.

On top of unlimited access to books, Kindle Unlimited gives users free access to current magazines and even unlimited audiobooks. That’s not bad at all for $1, right?

If you’re someone who enjoys binge reading and doesn’t mind reading it from a digital device, this is obviously a no-brainer. Once the three months are up, the usual $9.99 monthly rate kicks in. You can cancel anytime – no strings attached. Honestly, you’d be crazy to pass this up.

