A limited-time Amazon sale offers deep discounts on Oculus Quest 2 accessories

Did you recently unwrap an Oculus Quest 2 over the holidays? Well, you’re not alone. The Oculus app topped the charts on Christmas Day and was downloaded 1.3 million times between both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

That’s a lot of downloads and leads us to believe that a lot of you received the VR headset as a holiday gift, saving you the burden of having to spend your hard-earned money on one.

So cool, you have an Oculus Quest 2 now. That’s the first step. Now, what about accessories? You can’t expect someone to gift something like a new VR headset and accessories.

Well, if you need accessories and are prepared to pony up some cash, Amazon will hook you up with some discounts because they have a handful of Oculus Quest 2 accessories discounted in a limited-time sale.

Amazon has a special page set up for this deal, which you can find here. But we’ll list all the products below if you’re in a crunch and don’t feel like clicking out to another page. So here’s what’s up for grabs:

Alright, this isn’t the biggest of sales, and there aren’t many items available, but some of the most-needed accessories you’ll probably end up getting at some point are here on this list.

Whether it’s a portable carrying case, an Oculus Link cable, or an extra strap – everything you need is on this list. And hey, some of these discounts are better than nothing. No one likes paying full price for something, so a discount is better than paying retail regardless of how small.

We’re not sure how long Amazon plans on hosting this deal, but we’re guessing it won’t last long. So if we were you, jump on this before it’s gone. Click the button below for more details.

