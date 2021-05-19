Google’s annual Google I/O developer conference is underway, and the company has revealed several interesting new technologies. Among these is a new web app that will help people identify potential skin conditions or diseases by using AI to compare photographs with a large database of potential skin conditions.

The new app from Google, dubbed Derm Assist, aims to help people identify the cause of certain skin markings, like moles and rashes. Using a database with information on almost 300 skin conditions, Derm Assist will be able to take photos and information submitted by the user to narrow down and identify possible conditions with an up to 97% accuracy rate.

Derm Assist only requires you to take a few photos of the area in question for the app to identify possible conditions, but there are extra steps that the user can take to ensure a more accurate answer. Users will have the option to fill out a questionnaire to give Google more information to be able to make a more accurate decision on possible skin conditions.

This is not the first time that an application with this function has been developed. Apps like Aysa and Miiskin have provided a similar service for a while now. The difference with Derm Assist is that Google has made this a web app, meaning that it is easily accessible to anyone with a phone that has a camera and web browser.

According to Google, skin conditions are searched about 10 billion times on the company’s search engine. This tool has the potential to be a great help to millions around the world who are looking for a little insight into potential skin conditions they may have.

There’s no confirmation on when the Derm Assist app will become available, but the company said it hopes to roll the app out in Europe as early as this year.

