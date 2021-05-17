If you still care about Clubhouse, the Android version is going global this week

Clubhouse on Android only just came out, and it’s rolling out to anyone with an Android phone across the globe, but there is a catch.

The app says that worldwide availability is on the cards by the end of this week, but it will act the same way it did on iOS, in that you’ll still need an invite to join in.

When it first launched the Android version last week, it was US-only. It looks to us that the global roll-out was hastened by Twitter’s announcement two weeks ago that Twitter Spaces is going to be available for everyone on Twitter that has over 600 followers, regardless of where in the world they were.

Android rollout continues!



🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

Clubhouse’s download rate has dropped off a cliff lately, to less than ten percent of the downloads this time last year. The app must be hoping that it can change its fortunes by opening up the ability to download the Android version to more potential users, especially in the face of increasing competition from literally every other website on the planet.

I’ve got a piece of advice for the VC firm behind Clubhouse – drop the invite-only nature, you’ll get more users. The buzz is waning because you can only keep people’s interest in something they can’t join for so long, and you’ve managed to keep that hype train running for over a year. Just drop the invites, they’re not necessary.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: