Clubhouse is now available on Android after a year of exclusivity on iOS

Clubhouse has seen huge success in the audio-only chatroom space, having pulled in millions of iOS users. It’s been so popular that nearly every social platform has released copycat versions of it. Even so, Android users have been left out of the pure Clubhouse experience.

Until now. Announced in a blog post from Clubhouse, the beta version of Clubhouse on Android is rolling out now. The company notes the rollout “will begin gradually, with the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. “

As it has been on iOS, the company will continue its use of a waitlist of invite system for Android users, so if you don’t get invited via the waitlist, start pestering your Android friends for an invite.

If you are interested in the idea of audio-only chatrooms but want something to use something that is on a platform you already use, there’s always Discord, Twitter Spaces, and more.

Android users interested in joining the waitlist for Clubhouse can join here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: