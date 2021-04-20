Reddit is working on its own Clubhouse-like feature

Inspired by the breakout success of Clubhouse, Reddit is the latest company to look into audio-only chatrooms. It seems Reddit’s version will be similar to other options while being more focused on individual subreddits.

Called Reddit Talk, mods can now sign up for early access. Like many of the other options out (or coming out), hosts can invite, mute, and remove people during a talk, including speakers. At first, only mods will be able to start talks, but they will be able to invite trusted speakers to cohost a talk.

Image: Reddit

Reddit’s somewhat recent addition of avatars for users will come in handy here, as listeners will be represented by them and users can also “raise their hand” if they want a chance to speak. Listeners can also react by using emoji, and Reddit is considering letting moderators decide on things like emoji, colors, and more.

If you’re not a moderator and want to listen in on some Clubhouse-like chats, just make sure you keep your Reddit app (Android and iOS) updated.

For those that don’t use Reddit, but still want a Clubhouse experience without the Clubhouse app, there’s always Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, and Spotify. Ugh.

