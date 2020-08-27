Add this Insignia soundbar and wireless subwoofer to your TV setup for just $70

If your TV speakers just aren’t cutting it these days and you’re looking to spice things up, a proper audio system is a must. And if you’re looking to get a jump on one, Best Buy has this Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer down to just $70 right now. It usually sells for $150.

Experience high-quality stereo sound when watching movies or listening to music with this Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar. The standard, theater, and news presets make optimizing audio for an array of uses simple. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can be mounted on the wall to conserve space, and the included remote control lets you adjust settings from the couch.

For just $70, you really can’t go wrong. I mean anything at this point is better than your current TV’s speakers. So if you’re looking to pull the trigger on this, we suggest doing it sooner than later because we don’t know how long this deal will last. The clock is ticking. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.