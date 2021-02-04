After a rocky start, it seems Amazon is still interested in making video games

With Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon, some people were curious about what that meant for Amazon Game Studios (AGS). Bezos was always a proponent for the company’s dip into games, but with a new CEO, would that change?

Apparently not, as new CEO Andy Jassy is still committed to making video games according to a staff email obtained by Bloomberg. In it, Jassy notes, “Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.”

The email was prompted after a damning report, also from Bloomberg, that discussed how Amazon can dominate basically anything, except for video games. It highlighted the failures of games like Crucible, which released to poor reviews, before eventually being completely pulled from marketplaces. (For what it’s worth, I thought it was enjoyable.)

The company is apparently spending upwards of $500 million a year on its gaming division and has yet to release a title that has been well-received.

Could Amazon’s upcoming MMORPG, New World, help sway people’s opinions? The game has continued to go through changes and tweaks to its systems after various beta releases, but we’ll have to wait for an official release to really find out.

