Amazon plans to install always-on cameras in its Amazon-branded delivery vans

If you are a driver for Amazon, just know that you’ll soon be monitored 24/7. A new report from The Information claims that the company will install them in delivery vehicles and they will use AI to detect “risky behavior.”

In a video posted to Vimeo, Amazon talks about how the cameras are part of the company’s last-mile safety plans and that they are intended to help keep the driver safe. Nothing like 24/7 monitoring from my corporate overlords to make me feel safe.

Amazon is partnering with Netradyne to make the cameras a reality. Some of the camera’s utility will come instantly, warning drivers that they may be distracted, or that they did a rolling stop at a stop sign.

Other data, however, will be compiled and stored, allowing Amazon to go back and analyze it.

Amazon does not that the cameras can not pick up audio and there is no way for someone to log in and live-monitor a camera, which is nice.

There’s no word yet on a roll-out date for these cameras, or if Amazon plans on installing them on every delivery van in its fleet, but for a company that uses cameras to monitor unionization and boost production, it’s understandable if people are skeptical about this new use of cameras.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you be ok with these cameras monitoring you at all times? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: