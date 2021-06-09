Amazon discounted the Blink Mini security camera down to $20 and now they’re flying off the shelves

It’s 2021, and if you don’t have a security camera installed in your home, now is the time because Amazon is discounting its Blink Mini home security camera down to just $20, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. This camera typically sells for $35.

The Blink Mini camera lets you see the inside of your home on your smartphone no matter where you are with Blink Mini’s HD video. It works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features. And not to mention, it’s insanely simple to set up.

For just $20, that is a helluva bargain. Of course, at this price, it probably wouldn’t hurt to buy a couple of extras to sprinkle throughout your home. Either way, this deal is for the taking. Remember, this is only available for Amazon Prime members (this gets you a free trial for 30-days). Click the button below for more information.

