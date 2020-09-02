Amazon has 256GB Samsung microSD cards back down to $30 again

Just last week we featured a killer deal on these Samsung microSD cards that were going out the door for $29 apiece. Today, Amazon is bringing the deal back, but at $30 each now. So the price went up by $1. Still, it’s better than paying the usual sticker price of $50. And if you need something smaller, they’re also offering 128GB options for $20 each.

Whether you need one of these for your digital camera, Nintendo Switch, or practically anything that required a microSD card – chances are you’re eventually going to need one of these down the line. So you might as well get one on the cheap as opposed to paying the full price later.

We’re guessing this price is only good for today, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Seriously, grab it before it’s gone. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.