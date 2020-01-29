Amazon has a bunch of PC gaming accessories up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If you’re looking to stock up on some new PC gaming accessories or want to upgrade your current setup, Amazon has a tasty sale on a bunch of stuff you’ll actually need in a big one-day blowout. There’s a bunch of stuff included here today, and we’re seeing savings up to 40%. But again, you’ll have to pull the trigger on these sooner than later as the prices will expire tomorrow.

So what’s up for grabs? A lot actually. The bulk of the items included in today’s sale features a bunch of PC peripherals and memory products. There’s everything from gaming headsets, keyboards, gaming mouses, and even a USB streaming microphone. For the full list, everything can be found by clicking this link.

Our favorite deals include Razer’s BlackWidow Chroma mechanical keyboard for $70 (usually $140), as well as Razer’s Ambidextrous gaming mouse for $35 (normally $80). Not to mention Razers’ Nazi gaming headset that’s marked down to $80 (usually $150). Again, there’s a lot more here included in this deal. Be sure to check the full list of items up for grabs in this one-day sale.

Again, if any of these items pique your interest, we suggest smashing that buy button sooner than later as these prices will expire later tonight at midnight. Be sure to check out the entire suite of products by clicking on the button below.

