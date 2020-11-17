Deals
Amazon has a rare one-day sale on Wyze Cams going on right now
Today only!
If you’re looking to add some home security cameras to your home but don’t want to break the bank getting some, you need to do yourself a favor and look into Wyze Cams. They’re super affordable and easy to use. And right now, Amazon is knocking off 20% off the sticker price on a few options in today’s Gold Box deal.
So, what’s up for grabs? The original Wyze Cam is going for $20.78 (usually $26), the Wyze Cam Pan for $30.38 (typically $38), and a two-pack of Wyze Cam’s for $40.57 (normally $51). The full list of items available in today’s sale can be found here.
Wyze Cams are already affordable as it is. So seeing a 20% discount is always welcomed. If you’re in the market for something like this, don’t hesitate to jump on this deal. We rarely ever see discounts for these. Not to mention, they make great stocking stuffers too. For more details, click the button below.
