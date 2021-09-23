Amazon has Apple’s latest MacBook Air M1 models down to their lowest prices ever

If you missed out on the deals the last they were around, you’re in luck because Amazon has Apple’s latest Macbook Air with the new M1 chip down to just $850. This laptop typically sells for $999.

And the discount applies for all colors of the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. So if you need something with a bit more storage space, you can get the 512GB SSD model for just $1,100, down from its usual price of $1,249.

If you haven’t experienced any of these new MacBooks with the M1 chip, you’re really missing out. They’re fast, responsive, and run a whole lot smoother than their previous predecessors. So yea, they’re certainly an upgrade from last year’s models.

Poke around Amazon’s site and check out all the features these amazing laptops have to offer. We’re not sure how long these prices will be around, so we highly suggest pulling the trigger sooner than later on these. Click the button below for more information.

