Amazon has some really cool Razer gaming accessories deeply discounted in a limited time sale

If you missed out on Prime Day and need to stock up on some gaming accessories, Razer has a really great limited time sale going on right now that discounts some really amazing products up to 50%.

So, what’s up for grabs? Technically, there are only seven products available in today’s deal, but there are some really interesting choices. For example, this ambidextrous wireless Stormtrooper mouse for $40 (usually $60). How about this laptop backpack for $113 (typically $150)? One of our favorites includes this BlackWidow Lite Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for $70 (normally $90). Again, there’s plenty of options here.

As we mentioned above, this is a limited time sale. For all we know, these prices can go away as soon as an hour, so we suggest jumping on these before the clock runs out. There’s plenty of choices to pick from. For the full list, be sure to click on the button below for more details.

