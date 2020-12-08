Deals
Amazon has the newest Echo Dot discounted down to just $30
You won’t find it any cheaper than this.
If you’re looking to cross off some names from your holiday shopping list, do yourself a favor and look into buying an Echo Dot. Right now, Amazon has the latest version discounted down to just $30. They typically sell for $50, so you’re seeing about $20 in savings. That’s not too bad.
Round out any room with Alexa. Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
For just $30, you can see what all the fuss is about. For more details, click the button below.
