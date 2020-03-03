Amazon has the Xbox One S Digital Edition back to its old Black Friday price again

If you missed out on the last deal we featured on an Xbox One S Digital Edition, you’re in luck because Amazon just dropped the console back to its old Black Friday pricing again. Right now, you can score the console for just $159. It normally sells for $250. While we’ve seen it cheaper in a previous deal, this price comes in as a close second. Walmart is also featuring the same deal.

As the name suggests, this is the digital version of the Xbox One. Meaning, you can’t play any physical disc games on it. You’ll have to download games to play them. That’s a fair trade-off when you factor in the price. And this is for a brand new console either. You get the console and a wireless controller with your purchase too. Be sure to click the button below or this link for the rest of the details.

Listen, $159 for a digital Xbox One S is an absolute no-brainer. You won’t find it any cheaper than this right now. If this is something you’ve been meaning to purchase, don’t hesitate on this deal. And if you plan on pulling the trigger on this, do it as soon as you can because we’re guessing these are going to sell out fast.

