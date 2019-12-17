Connect with us

Amazon has the Xbox One S Digital Edition down to just $150 right now

Image: KnowTechie

The holidays are a great time to catch up on new games or whole new consoles, so if you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, this sale on the All-Digital Edition might be for you. Right now, Amazon has 1 TB version down to just $150. That’s Black Friday pricing! While that’s a great deal, eBay has a similar deal for just $139.

Obviously eBay has the best deal right now, but if you’re in a bind and it need it shipped quickly, Amazon is a safe choice. Although eBay offers expedited shipping if you pay a little extra.

With the holidays just around the corner, this is a killer deal and definitely worth taking advantage of. These make for great gifts, even if it for you. Don’t pass this up.

