Amazon is blowing out a bunch of Polk Audio soundbars in a huge one-day sale

If your current TV audio is setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor get yourself a soundbar. And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon has a killer one-day sale on a wide variety of options from Polk Audio up for grabs.

So what’s available in today’s deal? A lot, actually. Prices range from $149 all the way to $499. If you were to ask us, some of our favorites include this $149 bundle and this $399 soundbar/subwoofer combo. But again, you have plenty of options to choose from. The full list can be found here.

Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today. Come tomorrow, the prices will go back up to their usual asking price. If you’re in the market for a new soundbar – now is the time. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.