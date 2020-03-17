Deals
Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 tablets at just $50 a whack
If you have kids in the house, just give them this.
If you’re tired of kid constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 Tablets at just $50 a piece. They normally sell at $80.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $50 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 50 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$50 is a steal for this. Seriously, if your kid happens to break this one, you’re only out $50 bucks. Heck, at that price, you can buy two.
