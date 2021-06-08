Amazon is blowing out this Klipsch computer speaker system for just $70

If you’re looking to give your computer’s audio system an upgrade without blowing out the bank, Amazon has a killer deal on this Klipsch computer speaker system. Right now it’s selling for just $70. It typically sells for $140. No discount code or coupon needed. The discount will show at checkout.

These award-winning, THX-certified ProMedia 2.1 computer/gaming speakers are the perfect match for any desktop. But more importantly, this compact, three-piece setup delivers high-quality sound that puts some home theater systems to shame. You get two 3” midrange drivers along with one 6.5” ProMedia THX Certified solid subwoofer.

For just $70, you’re making out like a bandit. That’s nearly half off the sticker price, which is insane for a set of speakers of this quality. Again, no discount or coupon code needed. The discount will be applied at the checkout screen. For more details, click the button below.

