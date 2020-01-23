Amazon is blowing the Fitbit Inspire for just $70

If you’re trying to keep up with your new year resolutions, make things a little easier with a Fitbit Inspire. Right now it’s just $70, down from its usual price of $99.

The Fitbit Inspire offers everything you need out of a fitness and heart rate tracker. It tracks calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones during workouts. Additionally, it counts steps, tracks your sleep, and it offers up to five days of battery life. Again, you’re getting all of this for just $70. That’s really good. For the full list of features, smash this link.

If you’ve been in the market for a fitness tracker and have been holding out due to price, today is your day to capitalize on this. Amazon has this price available only for today, so don’t hesitate to add this to your shopping cart. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date for this.

