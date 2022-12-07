Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)

UPDATE 12/7/22 12:00 PM ET: It seems everything is working well on Amazon’s site again. Reports have mostly stopped on both Downdetector and Twitter.

If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone.

We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items.

Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people have reported issues with the site so far and that number continues to climb.

Image: KnowTechie

One user reports that the website “Keeps repeating “Sorry, we’re experiencing unusually heavy traffic. Please try again in a few seconds” when trying to go to checkout.”

Another user confirmed that statement, writing, “Can’t order anything on app or website. Saying high traffic.”

It seems most issues are surrounding checkout at this time.

Image: KnowTechie

We personally had it error out during checkout, but received an email saying the order was complete.

However, items are still in our cart, and we can’t find the order number on the website. But we can on the app.

People flock to Twitter to report the Amazon outage

Downdetector users aren’t the only ones noticing the issues. People on Twitter are reporting issues with Amazon, as well.

Ok, the world is definitely coming to an end. This is the first time in over a decade the Amazon app has failed. Is US-east-1 down?#aws #humour pic.twitter.com/MqWCFgksKW — Mayankk Banerjee (@mrmbanjo) December 7, 2022

Amazon outage reports are evening spreading to the UK, according to Downdetector.

User reports indicate Amazon is having problems since 12:20 PM GMT. https://t.co/doygSYOVQK RT if you're also having problems #Amazondown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) December 7, 2022

We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: