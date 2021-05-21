Amazon is putting an end to Prime Now and moving all two-hour shipping items into the main app

For years now, people interested in taking advantage of Amazon’s super-fast two-hour delivery service in cities around the world have used a standalone Prime Now app to make it happen. Now, the company is finally moving the whole experience into the main Amazon app.

Announced in a blog post, Amazon states the decision to move the functionality from Prime Now to the main app is all about offering a seamless shopping experience. This makes sense, as having to bounce around between apps is a pain for anything, but doing it for shopping is especially annoying.

Amazon notes that the transition has already been made in India, Japan, and Singapore and that the Prime Now app has been retired. The company also notes that it started making certain two-hour deliveries available in the main US app back in 2019, but this push will bring the remainder of vendors over.

Whether it’s two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell’s in Seattle, Morrisons in Leeds, or Monoprix in Paris, Prime members will find what they need alongside the millions of items available on Amazon.

Amazon goes on to note that Prime Now app will be fully retired at the end of the year. Overall, it’s a good move from the company, as keeping everything contained in one app will be much more convenient for shoppers looking to place orders through Amazon that offer both two-hour delivery and more standard two-day shipping.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: