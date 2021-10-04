Amazon just gave Prime members a ridiculously easy way to send gifts to friends

Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon has added a new way to send gifts to your friends and family. Now Prime members can use the mobile shopping app to gift things, without needing the address of the recipient.

The cool thing about this feature, other than only needing the recipient’s email or phone number, is that the recipient can also turn their gift into an equal-value gift card, without notifying the sender.

That’s perfect for those notoriously hard-to-shop-for members of your family or friends. Check it out below.

The new feature goes live later today, and it has a very prominent place in the normal checkout routine: Browse through literally “millions of products” to gift on the Amazon Shopping smartphone app Tap the checkbox for Add a gift receipt for easy returns and go check out Tap on Let the recipient provide their address and then enter either their phone number or email address

That’s it, simplified gifting with easy changes to a gift card if that’s what the recipient wants instead. They’ll get either an SMS or email to claim their gift, which will then ask for their preferred delivery address. The one snag? The recipient also needs to have their own Amazon account.

We checked our Amazon Shopping app but can’t see the feature yet, so let us know if you have the option in your app, especially if you used it to send a gift.

