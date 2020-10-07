Amazon Prime members can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1

When it comes to music streaming services, Amazon Music Unlimited is the cheapest option out there at just $8 a month for Prime Members. And if you’re looking to try it out, Amazon is hooking up Prime members with four months of the service for just $1. That’s right, four months of unlimited music streaming for just one measly dollar. That’s not bad.

Now keep in mind, this promotion is only good for Amazon Prime members. Don’t worry if you’re not one, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial here. And once your $1 four months comes to an end, you’ll be charged $8 a month after that. That’s still cheaper than all of the other music streaming platforms.

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for a music streaming service you should absolutely take advantage of this deal. You can always cancel your subscription if worst comes to worst. $1 is probably the cheapest gamble you’ll make all year. Click the button below for more information.

