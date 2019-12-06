Amazon Prime members: Score a Nintendo Switch Lite for just $180

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, Woot has a killer deal that should not be passed up. For a limited time only, the company is blowing out Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at just $180 a pop. They normally sell for $200. You even get your pick of color options too.

If you’re interested in picking up the Switch Lite, there are some things you’re going to want to know about it. Mainly, how it differs from the bigger, OG Nintendo Switch .

The first thing, and probably the most obvious, is that it is smaller. You can get an idea of that difference in the picture above, but if you’re the type of person that likes numbers (nerd), then know that the Switch Lite has a screen size of 5.5″, down from the original’s 6.2″ screen. You do get longer battery life with the Switch Lite, however, but lose the ability to disconnect the Joy-Cons or dock it for TV play. You win some, you lose some.

If you plan on scooping this up, you only have a couple of days to capitalize on this. The deal expires December 8th. So far, this the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this. So we suggest pulling the trigger on this now because we don’t when we’ll see this discounted like this again.

