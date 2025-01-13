Amazon Prime shuts down its Try Before You Buy clothing program

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Amazon is set to discontinue its Prime Try Before You Buy program on January 31, 2025, as confirmed by a banner on the service’s webpage.

A spokesperson from Amazon, Maxine Tagay, in a statement to The Verge also confirmed this news.

Originally launched as Amazon Wardrobe in 2018, the program allowed Prime members to select up to six clothing items, try them at home for seven days, and pay only for what they kept.

However, this service is being phased out due to limitations in scalability and a shift in customer behavior toward AI-powered shopping tools.

Tagay explained that Try Before You Buy worked for only a “limited number of items” and noted a growing reliance on Amazon’s innovative AI tools.

These include the Virtual Try-On augmented reality feature, which enables users to visualize shoes from certain brands on their feet using a smartphone camera.

You can also get personalized size recommendations powered by large language models (LLMs), which refine suggestions based on customer reviews and data.

Other AI-driven tools, such as enhanced size charts and review highlights, have also been helping customers make informed purchasing decisions, reducing the need for at-home trials.

As first reported by The Information, the decision to retire Prime Try Before You Buy aligns with Amazon’s ongoing cost-cutting measures.

These have included significant layoffs, the closure of physical stores, and scaled-back initiatives in the grocery sector.

By eliminating this program, Amazon likely aims to reduce the operational costs associated with handling returns.

Despite this change, Amazon reassures customers that they will continue to benefit from its hallmark fast, free shipping and easy, free returns for all apparel.

However, If you are someone who uses this service, you should place those final orders from your cart quickly.

