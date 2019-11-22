Deals
Amazon’s Black Friday deals officially kick off today
Amazon today shared a sneak peek of its top deals for its Black Friday Week sale, which will offer customers new deals all day, every day.
Well, it’s official, Black Friday has arrived at Amazon. Sure, it’s just a week early, but who’s complaining. By now, we all know Black Friday officially starts the day after Thanksgiving. As we can see, Amazon is jumping the gun a week early with a bevy of deals in an event they call Black Friday Week.
I know, I know, eventually we’ll get to Black Friday Month, but for now, let’s just focus on what we have going on this week.
The deal officially kicks off today and pretty much everything will be up for grabs throughout the week, but today focuses mainly on the company’s hardware. You know, things like the Echo, Kindle, Fire Tablet and the rest of the gang.
We’ll outline some of the highlights below, but for the complete list of everything being offered in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, the complete list can be found here.
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals being offered today:
Kindles
- Kindle Paperwhite w/ $5 eBook credit: $85 (Previously $129)
- Kindle w/ $5 eBook credit: $59.99 (Previously $90)
- Kindle E-Reader Essentials Bundle: $94.99 (Previously $140)
- Kindle Kids Edition: $79.99 (Previously $110)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K w/ Echo Dot: $46.99 (Previously $100)
- Fire TV Stick w/ Echo Dot: $41.99 (Previously $90)
Fire Tablets
- All-new Fire HD 10: $99.99 (Previously $150)
- All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $149.99 (Previously $200)
- Fire HD 8: $49.99 (Previously $80)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $79.99 (Previously $130)
- Fire 7: $29.99 (Previously $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition: $59.99 (Previously $100)
Ring Doorbells
- Ring Peephole Cam: $149 (Previously $199)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: $179 (Previously $339)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ Echo Show 5: $139 (Previously $289)
Black Friday Deals Sneak Peek:
The deals included below – and many more – will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.com/blackfriday, on the Amazon App, or by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals.”
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97
- All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99
- Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99
- Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99
- Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98
- Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00
- Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99
- Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with
- Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
- All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97
- Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99
- Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99
As you can see, there’s a lot here. And while today’s drop seems big, just keep in mind – there’s more. So if you’re just starting your holiday shopping or you yourself want to score some sweet deals, Amazon is the place to be. At least for now until Black Friday comes around next week.
