Amazon’s new second-generation Echo Buds are smaller and priced to sell

Amazon lifted the veil today on its new second-generation Echo Buds. They’re 20% smaller than their predecessor and now offer enhanced active noise cancellation. But the main takeaway here is the price. Amazon plans on selling these for $119. If you want the wireless USB-C charging case with it, that will set you back $139.99.

Amazon made a bunch of changes when it comes to comfortability. They included a vented design that helps with annoying ear pressure and reduced the size of the earbud’s nozzle; this way, the Echo Buds aren’t buried deep in your ear canal. There are even new oval-shaped ear tips too.

The design got a small tweak too. Instead of the traditional glossy finish, Amazon went with matte black and glacier white options instead. And weirdly enough, an Amazon logo is now prominently displayed on each earbud which is kinda lame, but hey, they’re earbuds; no one is looking at these anyways.

Image: Amazon

When it comes to the rest of the features, they’re pretty on par with pretty much everything available out there. You get things like IPX4 water and sweat resistance, five hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled, and 15-hours of battery life in the charging case. They work with Alexa, as well. More features can be found here.

Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds are now available for purchase starting today. A regular set will cost $99.99, while the wireless charging pair will be $119.99. These are introductory prices and the price will eventually reflect what was noted above. The new Echo Buds will be released on May 13th.

