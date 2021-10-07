The cat is out of the bag. Amazon has an absolute banger on its hands with its new MMO game, New World. And if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, Eneba has the game down to just $32 with promo code ReadyToGrindAgain. This game typically costs $40.

This game is legit. Alex has been playing it since its release and he can’t get enough of it. That says a lot. And he’s not the only one. Twitter is going gaga for it too. If you’re looking for some initial first impressions, Alex jotted down all his notes here, which we highly recommend checking out.

New World is a massive online RPG that takes some elements from previous MMOs, like gear leveling and weapon skills, and adds its own unique touch with completely classless combat and a robust gathering and crafting system.

Give it a try for just $32. Just remember to use promo code ReadyToGrindAgain at checkout to get the discount. More information can be found by clicking the button below.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.