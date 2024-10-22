Android 15 update is causing trouble for some Pixel 6 devices

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google rolled out Android 15 last week for the compatible Pixel line of smartphones. The latest Android OS brings improvements and new features over the last version. After the rollout, folks with a compatible Pixel device installed the update to try out the new features.

However, some Pixel 6 series owners are having a hard time after installing the update. The Android 15 update is apparently bricking Pixel 6 devices, making them unusable.

Apparently, the cause behind this issue is reportedly the new Private Space feature.

Android 15 update is making Pixel 6 devices useless

Folks over at AndroidPolice brought this issue to light when multiple Pixel 6 device owners on Reddit reported that the phone became unusable after installing the Android 15 update. The report also suggests that the devices died after enabling the Private Space feature.

Some say their phone got bricked immediately after opening the Private Space app, while others say their phone died during regular use, despite having enough battery life in the tank.

There are also a few who say their phone randomly stopped working after the update, making it unclear what is the exact cause for the issue.

Some even tried the standard troubleshooting techniques, such as connecting to a computer and holding down the Power and Volume Down buttons, but that didn’t work.

There has been a history of problems with the Pixel 6 series following the latest Android updates. Last year, the Android 14 update locked some Pixel 6 owners out of their storage.

The problem doesn’t appear to be extremely prevalent, given these are obviously only a few isolated reports — at least for now.

However, we advise you to wait until Google provides a fix if you have a Pixel 6 and haven’t updated to Android 15 yet. Even if you have updated to Android 15, stay away from the new Private Space feature.

Have you updated to Android 15 yet? Are you facing any issues on your device? Did this report, perhaps, make you hold off on the update? We would love to hear from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news