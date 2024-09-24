Android users: Delete these two infected Play Store apps NOW

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In a chilling reminder of the threats lurking in the shadows of the Google Play Store, two compromised apps have infected millions of Android devices with the Necro Trojan malware.

The malware could spread further through modified versions of popular software, as shown below. But first, let’s delete some apps.

According to Bleeping Computer, the Necro Trojan malware infiltrated millions of Android devices through two apps on the Google Play Store: Wuta Camera and Max Browser, which had over 11 million combined downloads.

The malware was also found in modified versions of popular apps like WhatsApp, Spotify, and Minecraft, often distributed through unofficial app stores.

Once installed, the Necro Trojan loads invisible web pages to generate ad revenue for the attackers. It can also download and execute additional malicious code, facilitating subscription fraud and making it harder to trace malicious traffic back to its source.

Delete these apps, like, right now

If you’ve installed Wuta Camera or Max Browser, uninstall them immediately and run a scan with a reputable antivirus app.

Even though the Trojan doesn’t appear to compromise user accounts, it’s a good idea to change important passwords as a precaution.

Google Play Protect can help detect and remove malicious apps. To ensure it’s enabled:

Open the Google Play Store app

Tap your profile icon in the top right

Tap “ Play Protect ” → “ Settings “

” → “ “ Enable “Scan apps with Play Protect“

You can also manually scan your device through Play Protect:

Open the Google Play Store app

Tap your profile icon in the top right

Tap “Play Protect” → “Scan“

Another day, another reminder that malware is sneaking through the Google Play Store despite all those so-called protections.

This is a wake-up call only to download the apps you need, scrutinize those permissions like your life depends on it, and keep your device and apps updated. Stay sharp out there.

What are your thoughts on the recent discovery of the Necro Trojan malware in popular apps on the Google Play Store? Have you taken any steps to protect your device from such threats? We’d love to hear your experiences and insights!

