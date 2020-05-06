Anker has a bunch of charging gear up for grabs in a massive one-day sale

If you’re looking to stock up on some charging gear, Anker is one of the best names in town. And if you’re looking to scoop some up on the cheap, Anker is hosting an attractive one-day sale via Woot.

Whether you’re looking for a wall charger, car chargers, or something as simple as charging cables – Woot has you covered. While we’ve seen bigger sales than this, we’re pretty confident you’ll find something you’ll eventually need. There’s a lot included in this deal, so for the full list, everything can be found here.

Charging gear these days is a necessity and getting them on the cheap is obviously a no-brainer. Even if you don’t need one now, you’ll eventually need one down the line. Why not score at a discount? Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today. For more details, click on the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.