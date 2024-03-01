Get 33% off Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 headphones

I don’t know about you, but listening to music is an all-day experience for me, whether I’m working, cooking, playing on my phone, or anything else.

Since listening to music is always better with headphones on, you have to make sure they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time, much like the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones.

Right now, these headphones are on sale with 33% off the RRP. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are usually available for $59.99, but you can now get them for $39.98 for a limited time.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones $59.99 $39.98 The Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are a great choice for anyone who enjoys listening to great music while ignoring the world around them, as well as folks who love a little extra bass. What We Like: Up to 60 hours of playtime. Solid sound isolation. Great price.

These headphones feature memory foam cushions covered with soft protein leather covers, making them comfortable to wear all day long.

On that note, you can enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime in standard music mode. Commuting, traveling, exercising, or simply carving out some time in your day to enjoy your favorite tunes won’t be a chore.

If you want to ignore the rest of the world, you can activate ANC and get around 40 hours of non-stop playtime. That’s a lot of albums you can listen to!

Anker claims that the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones can reduce ambient noises by up to 90%. There are four built-in ANC microphones and a digital active noise cancellation algorithm that will help these headphones achieve such numbers.

Moving past the audio jargon, what makes these headphones worth their incredibly attractive price is simply how good they sound. Yes, they’re comfortable. Yes, you don’t have to charge them often. But headphones are designed to sound great, and these cushioned delights tick the boxes.

With oversized 40mm dynamic drivers that produce Hi-res sound, you can expect clear audio and rich bass, whisking you away to another planet (not literally, you’d need to be an astronaut for that).

What’s even cooler is that the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones have BassUp technology that analyzes and strengthens the bass output in real time. If you want an amplified listening experience, all you have to do is double-press the play button on the side of the headphones.

Now, hurry up and grab your very own Soundcore Life Q20 for $39.98 before the deal expires over at Amazon.

