Let’s face it, battery technology sucks. That’s where battery packs come into the picture. And if you don’t have one yet or just need to upgrade your current one, Amazon is blowing out this 13000mAh PowerCore battery pack for just $21.

These things can come in insanely clutch when you really need it. And it charges basically everything you throw its way. And it has a killer capacity too. It can charges an iPhone 8 almost five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. That’s not bad for $25.

If this sounds all good to you, snag it today for just $21. We’re not sure how long this price is around for, so we suggest snagging this sooner than later. These will sell out fast, get yours before they do.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.