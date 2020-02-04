Connect with us

Anker’s excellent noise canceling headphones are down to just $40 right now

These are the best sounding ANC over-ears you’ll ever try in this price range, by a considerable margin.

anker soundcore life q20 amazon knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

If your current headphones aren’t cutting it and you’re looking to block out all that outside noise, we highly suggest you check out Anker’s impressive noise-canceling headphones, because right now they’re just $40. They usually sell for $60. No coupon code required.

Word on the street is that these headphones absolutely rock. Out of 1,700 reviews, these headphones have a near-perfect user rating of four and a half stars. That’s wild. So, what makes these so special? Well, they offer Hi-Res audio, four noise cancelation microphones (that’s right, four!), Bluetooth 5.0, and outstanding battery life. Again, you’re getting this all for just $40.

Listen, scoring these headphones at just $40 is an absolute steal and it’s definitely something that shouldn’t be passed up, especially if you’re in need of new headphones. The most you have to lose is just $40. Either way, if you plan on pulling the trigger, do it now because we can almost guarantee these will sell out fast.

