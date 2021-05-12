Deals
Anker’s excellent Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to just $22
At just $22, you really can’t go wrong.
If you’re sick and tired of having to connect your phone to other people’s Bluetooth speakers, do yourself a favor and get one of your own. Here’s a good suggestion: Anker’s Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker. Right now, it’s down to just $22. It normally sells for $30. Just clip the $6 onsite coupon to get the discount.
This speaker features everything you would look for in a decent portable Bluetooth speaker. It rocks 24-hours of battery life, decent bass output, and crystal clear sound quality. Hey, it’s even water-resistant if that floats your boat.
At the end of the day, it’s a portable Bluetooth speaker. Don’t be a sucker and spend hundreds of dollars on one. This is a pretty reliable option at just $22. Click the button for more details.
