Apple releases Final Cut Pro 11 with support for spatial video

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the newest edition of its best video editing software, Final Cut Pro 11.

This edition features AI-based supercharged features like Magnetic Mask, Transcribe to Captions, support for spatial video projects, and more.

Apple also introduced Final Cut Pro Pro for iPad 2.1 and Final Cut Camera 1.1.

New Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions

The two new AI-powered Final Cut Pro 11 tools are Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions.

Editors can effortlessly isolate people and objects in a video without using a green screen or rotoscoping.

This powerful and precise feature can be combined with color correction and video effects.

There’s also Transcribe to Captions. This tool allows editors to generate automatic captions in the timeline with Apple-trained LLM that transcribes audio.

However, it is dependent on Apple’s text-to-speech model’s accuracy.

Spatial Video Editing for Apple Vision Pro

Final Cut Pro 11 allows users to edit spatial videos recorded with Apple Vision Pro or iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro models, and Canon’s new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens paired with Canon R7.7.

It allows editors to import videos, add effects, make color corrections, and enhance project titles.

Final Cut Pro Pro for iPad 2.1 and Final Cut Camera 1.1

Apple has also announced Final Cut Pro Pro for iPad 2.1 and Final Cut Camera 1.1, alongside Mac’s Final Cut Pro 11.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 also comes with multiple new features, such as Enhance Light and Color, new inks for the Live Drawing feature, haptic feedback, and more.

Meanwhile, Apple updated the Final Cut Camera 1.1 update for iOS devices to support 4K 120 FPS recording on iPhone 16 Pro models.

It also has a preview lookup table (LUT) while recording and capturing Log-encoded HEVC video for smaller file sizes.

The latest versions of Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro for Mac and iPad are available on the Apple App Store and are free for existing customers.

