Apple reportedly working on a dedicated App Store for games

Apple has been heavily promoting gaming on its smaller iOS devices for the past few years, boasting their rendering and processing capabilities by bringing heavy AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, etc.

The Cupertino firm has even developed porting tools for developers to bring Windows titles to their own platforms, like macOS and iOS.

Now, a new report suggests the company is working on an App Store-like application for games, which could debut in the future through iOS 18 or 19.

Apple is developing a new gaming hub for iOS

The report comes from 9to5Mac, and according to the information discovered by the outlet, Apple is working on a game store for iOS.

It will be like a typical App Store but for games, along with Game Center profiles, achievements, challenges, events, leaderboards, and suggestions.

In simple terms, it will be a comprehensive gaming hub.

In addition, the iOS game store will likely have multiple tabs like the App Store and probably first-party apps.

Regarding the design of this so-called game store, the outlet states that there will be a “Play Now” tab that will highlight titles from Apple Arcade and the App Store, likely to make it easier to find new games.

Lastly, the outlet reveals that Apple is rumored to integrate FaceTime and iMessage into the iOS game store, which would likely facilitate seamless communication between players while gaming.

Overall, it looks like Apple is ready to go all in with the gaming niche. If it can bring more AAA games like Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil, there will be many happy gamers with iPhones.

What do you think about a dedicated Apple App Store for games? Does it make sense, or is just one App Store enough? Let’s talk about this below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

