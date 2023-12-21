Gaming
Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac
You can get Resident Evil 4 Remake for iPhone 15 Pro at 50% off for now.
It’s a great day for Apple users, as the long-awaited award-winning Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally available for the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPad Air/Pro, and Macs.
At the Apple’s iPhone 15 event in September, Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake were announced to be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, Macs, and iPads.
While the Resident Evil Village was available for the iPhone 15 Pro a month after the launch, the Resident Evil 4 Remake was pushed back. We finally got the launch date a month ago.
Resident Evil 4 Remake needs the more powerful Apple Silicon to run
That launch date has come to pass, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available for the following iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.
Apple Store has listed the Resident Evil 4 Remake comes at 64.2GB. However, Capcom asks users to free up at least 70 GB on their Apple devices.
The Resident Evil 4 Remake is priced at $60. However, a part of the game is available for free. If you find the game good and interesting, you can unlock the game by paying the full premium.
Capcom is offering a promotion right now to get the game at 50% off at $30, but that is until January 17. So, if you are a Resident Evil fan, you might want to grab the deal from the App Store.
