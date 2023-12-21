Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac

It’s a great day for Apple users, as the long-awaited award-winning Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally available for the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPad Air/Pro, and Macs.

At the Apple’s iPhone 15 event in September, Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake were announced to be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, Macs, and iPads.

While the Resident Evil Village was available for the iPhone 15 Pro a month after the launch, the Resident Evil 4 Remake was pushed back. We finally got the launch date a month ago.

Resident Evil 4 Remake needs the more powerful Apple Silicon to run

That launch date has come to pass, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available for the following iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPad Pro or Air with M1 or M2 chip

Mac with M1, M2 or M3 chip

Apple Store has listed the Resident Evil 4 Remake comes at 64.2GB. However, Capcom asks users to free up at least 70 GB on their Apple devices.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is priced at $60. However, a part of the game is available for free. If you find the game good and interesting, you can unlock the game by paying the full premium.

Capcom is offering a promotion right now to get the game at 50% off at $30, but that is until January 17. So, if you are a Resident Evil fan, you might want to grab the deal from the App Store.

