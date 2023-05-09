Apple unleashes Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad

Apple has just dropped a bombshell for video and music creators by announcing the arrival of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month.

Now mind you, these apps are hard enough to use on a laptop, with buttons and trackpads galore. Now, those same apps on an iPad?

Final Cut Pro is Apple’s video editing software, and Logic Pro is the music editing app for those in the video or music space.

I use Logic Pro; again, these are super intricate programs, so news of this being outfitted to the iPad is a big deal.

According to the company, these professional-grade editing apps have been redesigned with touch-first interfaces, taking full advantage of the iPad’s portability, performance, and Multi-Touch capabilities.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says in a press release. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Image: KnowTechie

When do they release?

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

Final Cut Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The new touch interface in Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a jog wheel for easier editing and the ability to navigate the Magnetic Timeline and make frame-accurate edits with just a tap.

Live Drawing allows users to draw and write directly on video content using Apple Pencil, while Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio can be added for key commands.

Pro Camera Mode and Multicam Video Editing let video creators shoot high-quality video, monitor audio, and control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance. iPad Pro with M2 even supports ProRes recording.

Logic Pro

Image: KnowTechie

Logic Pro for iPad offers Multi-Touch gestures, built-in mics for recording, and a streamlined sound browser to help creators find the perfect sound.

Over 100 powerful instruments and effects plug-ins are available in Logic Pro, including the new Sample Alchemy instrument.

Beat-making and production tools like Beat Breaker, Quick Sampler, Step Sequencer, and Drum Machine Designer are included. A full-featured Pro Mixer lets users create professional mixes entirely on iPad.

When do they release, and how much will they cost?

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

Both apps will be available for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later. Both apps require iPadOS 16.4.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news