Apple is assembling iPhone 16 in Brazil alongside India and China

Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series on September 9 at the “It’s Glowtime” event. While the pre-orders have just begun, a report already suggests that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are in higher demand.

At the same time, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have registered lower pre-order numbers compared to their predecessors.

According to a MacMagazine report, Apple is assembling the iPhone 16 in Brazil at its Foxconn facility in Jundiaí, São Paulo, alongside India and China.

Only the standard iPhone 16 is being assembled in Brazil

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Apple has used its Brazil facility to assemble the iPhone. However, this is the first time Apple has used its Brazil facility to assemble a recently launched iPhone from day one.

However, Apple is only assembling the base model iPhone 16 in Brazil, while the most expensive units will be shipped from China.

Apple started assembling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India last year, simultaneously with China, which was the first for India.

This year, the Cupertino firm once again made history by assembling the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models at the Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu, India.

As for why Apple is expanding its iPhone assembly to more countries, the logical answer is that Apple is trying to reduce its reliance on China for iPhone production and distribution.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 series models are hitting the shelves today. The latest iPhones have the new Camera Control button, and the Pro models have 5x optical zoom capabilities.

